WASHINGTON, Sep. 30, 2024 - The country's leading satellite-delivered Internet service provider continues to attract customers.

Elon Musk’s Starlink said that it has surpassed 4 million global subscribers across 100 countries, up from three million subscribers reported at the end of May.

Starlink is a subsidiary of Musk’s SpaceX astronautics company. The company launched its first direct-to-cell satellites in January with the mission of providing mobile connectivity anywhere on Earth.