Major Broadband Awards Handed Out in California, Ohio

WASHINGTON, August 26, 2024 – Two states made major broadband grant awards last week, with California allocating $237 million and Ohio awarding more than $94 million.

The California award will go to 21 projects across the state , which are slated to serve nearly 30,000 homes and businesses with fiber broadband.

Incumbents like AT&T and Frontier took about $81.5 million of the California funds, with almost all the rest going to municipalities, counties, and tribal governments. Projects are planned in a dozen counties: Alpine, Modoc, Riverside, Santa Barbara, Tulare, Mono, Nevada, Placer, Riverside, Sacramento, San Bernardino, and San Mateo.

The money comes from the state’s $2 billion last mile broadband program, which has officially awarded more than $342 million and teed up another $91 million. The state’s public utilities commission is set to finalize that last award next month.

Ohio

In Ohio, the $94.5 million in Capital Projects Fund money will support six projects aimed at connecting more than 35,000 homes with fiber.

The lion’s share of the money – more than $83 million – went to Time Warner Cable Midwest, now owned by Charter. Brightspeed took home the remainder. Projects are planned in 23 counties.

The state also greenlit $738,000 to three ISPs for pole replacement costs. The state’s Broadband Pole Replacement and Undergrounding program reimburses providers for 75 percent of each pole replacement, up to $7,500.