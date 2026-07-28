Major U.K. ISP Calls for End to U.K.’s Net Neutrality Rules

WASHINGTON, July 28, 2026 – A study commissioned by a major U.K. broadband provider is saying that national net neutrality rules are limiting network investment, innovation and the development of artificial intelligence.

The “Net Fatality” study from Steven Howard of the Communications Chambers, conducted for Virgin Media O2, found the decade-old net neutrality rules that require telecom providers to treat all traffic equally are preventing operators from launching new services in a new era of connectivity.