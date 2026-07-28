Net Neutrality

Major U.K. ISP Calls for End to U.K.’s Net Neutrality Rules

Virgin Media O2 says the rules stifle innovation, limit network investment and prevent AI development.

Abby Larkin

Abby Larkin

2 min read
Major U.K. ISP Calls for End to U.K.’s Net Neutrality Rules
Photo of Virgin Media O2 CEO Lutz Schüler speaking with Adobe Managing Director Chloe Clements at Enders Analysis Live in London in June 2026, from LinkedIn.

WASHINGTON, July 28, 2026 – A study commissioned by a major U.K. broadband provider is saying that national net neutrality rules are limiting network investment, innovation and the development of artificial intelligence.

The “Net Fatality” study from Steven Howard of the Communications Chambers, conducted for Virgin Media O2, found the decade-old net neutrality rules that require telecom providers to treat all traffic equally are preventing operators from launching new services in a new era of connectivity.

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Net Neutrality Virgin Media Steven Howard Lutz Schüler Communications Chambers United Kingdom

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