Massachusetts Invests $10.4 Million to Expand Statewide Broadband Access

March 19, 2025 - Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey (D) has announced a $10.4 million investment to upgrade internet access in nearly 8,000 public housing units across Massachusetts.

This funding, distributed through the Massachusetts Broadband Institute’s Residential Retrofit Program, will benefit 26 communities statewide. The program aims to improve broadband infrastructure by installing modern cabling, ensuring high-speed, reliable, and affordable internet for residents.

"The internet is an essential tool for participating in today’s economy and we are committed to expanding access to every region of the state," Healey said. "Our efforts start with providing access to communities that have been neglected for far too long and empowering them with the tools to expand their network, access essential services and advance their careers.”

MBI provided the awards through the Residential Retrofit Program , an initiative that works with housing operators and internet service providers to upgrade broadband infrastructure in public and affordable housing properties. The funding came from the U.S. Treasury’s Capital Projects Fund, under the American Rescue Plan Act.

"The Residential Retrofit Program is part of MBI’s comprehensive approach to promote internet access statewide," said MBI Director Michael Baldino. "MBI has built a digital ecosystem that is focused on expanding access across the state. As we work toward universal access in Massachusetts, we pay particular attention to underserved communities and working with our on-the-ground partners to ensure they have affordable, reliable access."