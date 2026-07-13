Massive AI Buildout Poses Latest Inflation Threat as Consumers Pay More for Laptops and Electricity
Economists expect the $700 billion investment in data centers will continue to push up inflation at least through the end of this year.
Economists expect the $700 billion investment in data centers will continue to push up inflation at least through the end of this year.
NextGen LEOs pack a punch: 1 Tbps of downlink and 200 Gbps of uplink capacity per satellite or more than 10 times the bandwidth of V2 models, becoming a larger threat to established ISPs nationwide
The agreements with Hummingbird AI Holdings and Ernst and Young were signed on Friday, the first such agreements with a Caribbean country.
Pew said in a recent paper that states have multiple avenues for shoring up their workforces ahead of BEAD
Commissioner Anna Gomez has been a vocal opponent of the proposed changes.