Data Center

Massive AI Buildout Poses Latest Inflation Threat as Consumers Pay More for Laptops and Electricity

Economists expect the $700 billion investment in data centers will continue to push up inflation at least through the end of this year.

Associated Press

Associated Press

4 min read
Massive AI Buildout Poses Latest Inflation Threat as Consumers Pay More for Laptops and Electricity
Photo of Federal Reserve Chairman Kevin Warsh speaking during a news conference following the Federal Open Market Committee meeting on June 17, 2025, by Rod Lamkey, Jr./AP

WASHINGTON, July 13, 2026 (AP) — American consumers — and the Federal Reserve — are being hit with another high-cost headache.

The gusher of investment in data centers — likely topping $700 billion this year — to power artificial intelligence has made memory chips, computer processors and other equipment, as well as electricity, more expensive. Economists expect it will continue to push up inflation at least through the end of this year.

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