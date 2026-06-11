Mediacom Announces 2 Gbps Service Companywide

WASHINGTON, June 11, 2026 — A major cable ISP is raising broadband speeds companywide.

Mediacom Communications, a cable ISP based in New York with operations in 22 states, announced in a Wednesday press release that 2 Gbps Internet speeds are now available across its footprint .

The company said its fiber-rich network will provide next-generation broadband to more than 3.1 million homes in states such as Iowa, Illinois, and Minnesota.

“The scalability of the infrastructure we’ve deployed allowed us to bring these next generation speed tier offerings to our customers with minimal disruption,” Mediacom Chief Technology Officer JR Walden said, calling the announcement “a significant broadband milestone” for the company.

Mediacom, under CEO Giuseppe Commisso, pairs its fiber-optic network with the latest-generation Wi-Fi 7, providing fast speeds and seamless connection. The company has laid down more than 1 million miles of fiber.