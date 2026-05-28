Mediacom Communications Debuts 5-Gig Internet
The cable operator company is bringing faster service to more than 500,000 homes.
Abby Larkin
— 2 min read
WASHINGTON, May 28, 2026 – Mediacom Communications, the fifth-largest cable operator in the U.S., is launching a new 5 Gig internet service to invest in next-generation network capabilities.
The internet service is the fastest speed ever offered by Mediacom. It has multi-gig capabilities enabled through fiber-rich architecture that brings fiber closer to homes, enhancing internet speed and performance.