Briefs

Mediacom Communications Debuts 5-Gig Internet

The cable operator company is bringing faster service to more than 500,000 homes.

Abby Larkin

Abby Larkin

2 min read
Mediacom Communications Debuts 5-Gig Internet
Screenshot of Mediacom Chief Technology Officer JR Walden speaking at a Technology Association of Iowa event in Ames, Iowa, on Sept. 24, 2020.

WASHINGTON, May 28, 2026 – Mediacom Communications, the fifth-largest cable operator in the U.S., is launching a new 5 Gig internet service to invest in next-generation network capabilities.

The internet service is the fastest speed ever offered by Mediacom. It has multi-gig capabilities enabled through fiber-rich architecture that brings fiber closer to homes, enhancing internet speed and performance.

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