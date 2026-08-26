Meta Reaches $17 Billion Settlement With States in Landmark Trial Over Teen Social Media Addiction
The agreement is worth $353 million in Virginia alone and is one of the biggest in state consumer protection history.
The agreement is worth $353 million in Virginia alone and is one of the biggest in state consumer protection history.
Aviation stakeholders fear interference from expanded mobile use
The company’s efforts come amid a broader focus on keeping communities connected during crises.
Now it’s up to the 50 states, five territories, and Washington, D.C., to sign contracts with ISPs (or Subgrantees in BEAD parlance) to get the backhoes digging and the networks humming
In search of large tracts of land, tech giants and data center developers are exploring deeper into rural America.
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