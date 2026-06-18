Michigan House Bill Would Block Local Streaming Taxes
Lawmakers seek to prevent localities from treating Netflix and Hulu like cable providers.
Lincoln Patience
— 1 min read
WASHINGTON, June 18, 2026 — The Michigan House passed a bipartisan bill on Monday aiming to block localities from taxing streaming services as cable companies.
The bill, introduced by Rep. Mike Harris, R-Waterford, would amend the definition of video service to exclude streaming services, preventing streaming providers from incurring the fees charged by cities to cable companies for accessing rights of way.