Briefs

Michigan House Bill Would Block Local Streaming Taxes

Lawmakers seek to prevent localities from treating Netflix and Hulu like cable providers.

Lincoln Patience

Lincoln Patience

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Michigan House Bill Would Block Local Streaming Taxes
Photo of Mich. Rep. Mike Harris, R-Waterford, from the June 15 press release.

WASHINGTON, June 18, 2026 — The Michigan House passed a bipartisan bill on Monday aiming to block localities from taxing streaming services as cable companies.

The bill, introduced by Rep. Mike Harris, R-Waterford, would amend the definition of video service to exclude streaming services, preventing streaming providers from incurring the fees charged by cities to cable companies for accessing rights of way.

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Briefs local and state government streaming services Michigan Rep. Mike Harris Lori M. Stone Chicago Illinois Reno Nevada

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