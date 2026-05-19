Fiber

Minnesota Fiber Dispute Escalates at FCC

Gateway Fiber claims cities are blocking broadband expansion by requiring cable franchises.

Mira Bhakta

Mira Bhakta

3 min read
Minnesota Fiber Dispute Escalates at FCC
Photo of Chris Surdo, CEO of Gateway Fiber, 2023.

WASHINGTON, May 19, 2026 — A dispute between Minnesota cities and broadband provider Gateway Fiber is escalating at the Federal Communications Commission, with both sides accusing the other of delaying fiber deployment and misrepresenting state franchising law.

Gateway Fiber, a Missouri-based broadband provider led by CEO Chris Surdo, recently asked the FCC to intervene after several Minnesota cities allegedly refused to issue right-of-way permits unless the company first obtained local cable franchise agreements.

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