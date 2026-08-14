Prysmian Doubles Down on U.S. Fiber With $1.2B Expansion

WASHINGTON, August 14, 2026 – Cable and fiber giant Prysmian is pouring more than $1.2 billion into expanding its U.S. optical fiber and cable manufacturing capacity.

The Milan, Italy-based company says the investment will more than double its total U.S. output. It follows a separate 10-year agreement Prysmian signed last month with Molex, a Koch Inc. subsidiary, to supply optical fiber cables for use inside data centers. That deal is worth up to $6.3 billion and includes a $620 million upfront payment.