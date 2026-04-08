Mint Mobile Targets 'Big Cable' in Rollout of 5G Home Internet/Mobile Bundle for $45 a Month
Owned by T-Mobile, Mint requires an upfront payment of $450 to cover the first year of service, plus taxes and fees.
Ted Hearn
Price War: Mint Mobile is pitching a cheaper bundle for home Internet and wireless service. In the media rollout, Mint used cable broadband operators as its bunching bag. If anything, Mint’s offer illustrated the growing number of pricing plans and bundles available to consumers at attractive discounts, fueled in part by light-touch regulation and spectrum allocation policies embraced by the FCC under Chairman Brendan Carr.
Mint Mobile, owned by T-Mobile, said Tuesday it is launching its “Unf*! Your Bills” offer, which includes a year of 5G Home MINTernet and unlimited premium wireless for $45 a month, with no long-term contracts. If there’s a catch, this is it: The offer requires an upfront payment of $450 to cover the first year of service, plus taxes and fees. That looks like a tool to limit churn in the first year. Mint also said customers can add a second unlimited phone line for $15 a month, bringing the total to $60 a month for home Internet and two wireless lines. “Big Cable has had a pretty good run charging people whatever they want and calling it a promotion,” said Scott Venuti, general manager of Home MINTernet at Mint Mobile. (More after paywall)
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