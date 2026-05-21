Utilities Push Back on FCC’s 30-Day Pole Contractor Approval Rule
Electric companies also say true-up invoices are needed when make-ready costs exceed projections.
Electric companies also say true-up invoices are needed when make-ready costs exceed projections.
The company announced it is upgrading to fiber networks, bringing connection to over 4 million households.
The case for data centers rests on meaningful tax revenue, durable jobs, grid investment and the digital infrastructure that lets rural communities share in the AI economy.
The lawmaker’s bill would allow broadband projects to bypass some environmental and historical reviews.
The state says 30,000 locations are expected to remain unserved after federal deployments finish.