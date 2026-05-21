FCC

Utilities Push Back on FCC’s 30-Day Pole Contractor Approval Rule

Electric companies also say true-up invoices are needed when make-ready costs exceed projections.

Georgina Mackie

Georgina Mackie

1 min read
Utilities Push Back on FCC’s 30-Day Pole Contractor Approval Rule
Photo of utility lineman from U.S. Department of Agriculture/Preston Keres.

WASHINGTON, May 21, 2026 – Contractor backlogs and rising construction costs are holding up broadband deployment on utility poles, major electric utilities told Federal Communications Commission staff.

Representatives from American Electric Power, Alabama Power, CenterPoint Energy, Ameren, Duke Energy, Entergy and Oncor Electric met with Marcus Maher, senior legal advisor to FCC Commissioner Olivia Trusty last week, to discuss issues raised in the FCC's July 2025 pole attachment rulemaking proceeding.

The utilities said contractor onboarding can be lengthy because it involves vetting, contract negotiations, employee credentialing, system integration and utility-specific training, parts of which fall outside the utility's control.

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FCC American Electric Power Alabama Power CenterPoint Energy Ameren Duke Energy Entergy Oncor Electric Marcus Maher Olivia Trusty ACA Connects utility poles

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