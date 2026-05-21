Broadband Breakfast on June 3, 2026 – AI and Cybersecurity

How should broadband providers be thinking about cybersecurity in an AI-driven world?

When Anthropic unveiled Claude Mythos Preview in April, the frontier AI company declined to release it publicly. That was because, the company said, Mythos could autonomously surface thousands of zero-day vulnerabilities and chain weaknesses into multi-step exploits with minimal human direction. Access is restricted to a small set of vetted critical-infrastructure operators through the company’s Project Glasswing. Artificial intelligence is increasingly being used to manage networks, predict failures and streamlining operations. But with AI-induced threats so apparent, how should ISPs and other network operators think about AI and cybersecurity today?

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Panelists

Panelists have been invited

Drew Clark (moderator), CEO and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast

Breakfast Media LLC CEO Drew Clark has led the Broadband Breakfast community since 2008. An early proponent of better broadband, better lives, he initially founded the Broadband Census crowdsourcing tool to collect and verify broadband data left unpublished by the Federal Communications Commission. As CEO and Publisher, Clark presides over the leading media community advocating for higher-capacity internet everywhere through topical, timely and intelligent coverage. Clark also served as head of the Partnership for a Connected Illinois, a state broadband initiative.