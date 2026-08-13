Policyband

Texas Puts BEAD Funding on Hold Over Allegations of Favoritism to Starlink

About $1.2 billion in limbo as the Texas Broadband Development Office deals with criticism, apparently encouraged by Starlink rival Amazon Leo, over how broadband deployment funds were awarded

Ted Hearn

Ted Hearn

9 min read
Texas Puts BEAD Funding on Hold Over Allegations of Favoritism to Starlink
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BEAD: The BEAD program just hit a bump in the road that’s as big as Dallas. The Texas Broadband Development Office (BDO) has paused all payments tied to the state’s $1.2 billion share of the federal broadband deployment program, halting disbursements until further notice as scrutiny intensifies over how grants were awarded. The freeze, disclosed in an email obtained by The Texas Tribune, followed allegations that the office showed favoritism toward Elon Musk’s Starlink, prompting lawmakers to order an audit and Comptroller Don Huffines, who just took office on Aug. 1, to launch an internal review. The broadband office is under the purview of the state comptroller. “No further action is required from subgrantees at this time,” the office said in the email. ”The BDO will provide additional guidance and updates as they become available.” (More after paywall)

Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts Don Huffines
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