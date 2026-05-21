USTelecom: Broadband Is Getting Faster and Cheaper

WASHINGTON, May 21, 2026 – Inflation-adjusted prices for the most popular broadband plans fell 6 percent in 2025 while average download speeds increased 21.9 percent, according to a report released Tuesday by USTelecom.

The group's 2026 Broadband Pricing Index found real prices for residential internet plans offering between 100 Megabits per second (Mbps) and 940 Mbps declined from $47.23 to $44.38 over the year. Gigabit plans, those offering at least 1,000 Mbps, fell 4.9 percent in real terms, from $67.41 to $64.11.

USTelecom said the largest savings came on entry-level plans.