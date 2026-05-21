BEAD

Wisconsin Fills BEAD Gaps With $60 Million Grant

The state says 30,000 locations are expected to remain unserved after federal deployments finish.

Georgina Mackie

Georgina Mackie

2 min read
Wisconsin Fills BEAD Gaps With $60 Million Grant
Photo of Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers (D) by Andy Manis/AP.

WASHINGTON, May 21, 2026 – A $60 million grant round will target an estimated 30,000 locations expected to remain unserved once federally funded broadband deployments are complete in Wisconsin.

The State Broadband Expansion Grant Program, announced Tuesday, will fund construction projects serving areas that lack internet speeds of at least 100 Mbps download and 20 Mbps upload. State officials said the funding is intended to reach locations not slated to receive service through BEAD or other broadband programs.

“Access to high-speed internet is a necessity for how we learn, work, and stay connected in the 21st century,” said Gov. Tony Evers, D-Wis. “With this latest round of funding, we're working to ensure these resources are available to every Wisconsinite, regardless of their ZIP code.”

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