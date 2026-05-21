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Barrasso Bill Would Increase Broadband Access on Federal Lands

The lawmaker’s bill would allow broadband projects to bypass some environmental and historical reviews.

Lincoln Patience

Lincoln Patience

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Barrasso Bill Would Increase Broadband Access on Federal Lands
Photo of Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., (on left) speaking with Interior Secretary Doug Burgum on April 29, 2026, taken by Mariam Zuhaib/AP.

WASHINGTON, May 21, 2026 — Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., introduced legislation to improve broadband access on federal land. 

The bill, known as the CLOSE THE GAP Act, will limit environmental and historical preservation reviews and expand categorical exclusions under the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA). 

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permitting John Barrasso NEPA WTA–Advocates for Rural Broadband Jeff England Silver Star Communications Wyoming Treasury Department

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