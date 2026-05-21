Barrasso Bill Would Increase Broadband Access on Federal Lands
The lawmaker’s bill would allow broadband projects to bypass some environmental and historical reviews.
The lawmaker’s bill would allow broadband projects to bypass some environmental and historical reviews.
The company announced it is upgrading to fiber networks, bringing connection to over 4 million households.
The case for data centers rests on meaningful tax revenue, durable jobs, grid investment and the digital infrastructure that lets rural communities share in the AI economy.
The state says 30,000 locations are expected to remain unserved after federal deployments finish.
Gigabit subscriptions have grown fivefold since 2020 as network investment surge.