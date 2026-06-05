Data Center

Monterey Park Votes to Permanently Ban Data Centers

A Southern Californian city is first in the nation to enact a permanent ban by public vote

Georgina Mackie

Georgina Mackie

2 min read
Monterey Park Votes to Permanently Ban Data Centers
Photo of residents protesting outside Monterey Park city hall, January 2026, by Steven Kung for the Guardian.

June 5, 2026 – Voters in a Los Angeles suburb backed a permanent citywide data center ban by more than 86 percent Tuesday, the first time Americans have used the ballot box to block the facilities for good.

The measure in Monterey Park, Calif., known as Measure NDC, does not expire and cannot be overturned by city council, only by another public vote.

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