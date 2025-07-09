More States to Open BEAD Application Portals Under New Rules

WASHINGTON, July 9, 2025 – At least four more states will relaunch their application portals under a compressed grant round of the $42.45 billion Broadband, Equity, Access, and Development program on Thursday, July 10.

The moves follow a June 6 policy notice issued by the National Telecommunications and Information Administration that reshaped the broadband expansion program, creating the ‘Benefit of the Bargain’ round, a compressed 90-day rebidding window for states to reselect subgrantees under new program priorities and guidance.

As of Wednesday, more than a third of that timeline has already passed, with just 57 days remaining until the September 4 deadline set by NTIA for states to submit final proposals. States must reserve fourteen of the remaining 57 days for a public comment period.

As Broadband Breakfast previously reported , Arkansas, Colorado, Michigan, and South Carolina relaunched their main application phase on Monday, July 7 after receiving NTIA approval.

Additionally, Georgia, South Dakota, and Virginia, were earlier movers. Georgia’s application portal opened June 30 and closes July 14; South Dakota’s runs from July 1 to July 18; and Virginia’s brief one-week application window closed on July 3.

Indiana, Maine, Missouri, and West Virginia are the latest states preparing to take on the ‘Benefit of the Bargain’ round. Here’s what to expect from each state: