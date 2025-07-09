More States to Open BEAD Application Portals Under New Rules
Indiana, Maine, Missouri, and West Virginia to relaunch BEAD application round on Thursday, July 10
Jennifer Michel
WASHINGTON, July 9, 2025 – At least four more states will relaunch their application portals under a compressed grant round of the $42.45 billion Broadband, Equity, Access, and Development program on Thursday, July 10.
The moves follow a June 6 policy notice issued by the National Telecommunications and Information Administration that reshaped the broadband expansion program, creating the ‘Benefit of the Bargain’ round, a compressed 90-day rebidding window for states to reselect subgrantees under new program priorities and guidance.
As of Wednesday, more than a third of that timeline has already passed, with just 57 days remaining until the September 4 deadline set by NTIA for states to submit final proposals. States must reserve fourteen of the remaining 57 days for a public comment period.
As Broadband Breakfast previously reported, Arkansas, Colorado, Michigan, and South Carolina relaunched their main application phase on Monday, July 7 after receiving NTIA approval.
Additionally, Georgia, South Dakota, and Virginia, were earlier movers. Georgia’s application portal opened June 30 and closes July 14; South Dakota’s runs from July 1 to July 18; and Virginia’s brief one-week application window closed on July 3.
Indiana, Maine, Missouri, and West Virginia are the latest states preparing to take on the ‘Benefit of the Bargain’ round. Here’s what to expect from each state:
- Indiana: The application portal opens July 10 and will close July 28 at 11:59 p.m. EST. The Indiana Broadband Office has issued resources including webinars, slide decks, and FAQs available here.
- Maine: Maine’s portal opens July 10 and will close July 24. Pre-qualification and project applications will run concurrently. The Maine Connectivity Authority will hold applicant negotiation meetings from July 29 to August 8, followed by a public comment period. Questions can be directed to bead@maineconnectivity.org.
- Missouri: Missouri’s application window opens July 10; the closing date is still to be determined. Applicants had to submit a pre-qualification application by July 9 to be eligible. Updated BEAD-eligible location lists and a detailed policy change notice are available.
- West Virginia: West Virginia’s application window opens July 10 and closes July 20 at 11:59 p.m. Applicants that have not previously submitted a pre-application may submit those materials during the Benefit of the Bargain Round. Updated target location data and program documents were posted at broadband.wv.gov.