Multi-Gig Internet Service to Expand in Southeast Minnesota Cities

Hiawatha Broadband Communications is continuing its build out of Flight Fiber throughout the state.

Kelcie Lee

Photo from Hiawatha Broadband Communications (HBC) website.

Feb. 26, 2026 – Hiawatha Broadband Communications (HBC) announced plans to bring multi-gig Flight Fiber internet service to southeast Minnesota cities. 

HBC is expanding multi-gig speeds to provide 2 Gig and 5 Gig options for faster internet for both households and businesses. A variety of construction is already underway in some Minnesota’s cities, including Winona, Red Wing, Lake City, Farmington, Hastings and Empire. 

As a Minnesota-based broadband provider and entity of the Schurz Broadband Group, HBC said it hopes to continue providing next-level broadband to the state, including faster speed, higher capacity for more devices and increased reliability.

“We live and work in the same towns we serve, so investing in better fiber just makes sense. With scalable multi-gig Flight Fiber, customers across Southeast Minnesota can do more at home and at work, supported by a fiber network built to last,” said Dan Wigger, president and general manager of HBC.

In early 2025, HBC expanded its high-speed Flight Fiber network in Farmington with an investment of more than $8 million to build out approximately 2,300 new passings on a symmetrical fiber-to-the-home network. The broadband provider also started expanding its multi-gig fiber network in Winona with about 3,100 new passings, bringing service to more than 5,000 households and businesses. These two projects were just the beginning of HBC’s work in southeast Minnesota. 

HBC’s efforts reflect greater trends of milti-gig fiber expansion, including Ezee Fiber’s recently announced fiber-to-the premises network project in and around Detroit. 

