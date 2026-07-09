Tribal

Navajo Nation Council Approves $244.6 million Broadband Investment

The plan pairs immediate Starlink service with a 1,265-mile fiber and 5G buildout.

Jericho Casper

Jericho Casper

2 min read
Navajo Nation Council Approves $244.6 million Broadband Investment
Photo of Delegate Carl Slater, Vice Chair of the Navajo Nation Budget and Finance Committee, by Krista Allen/Navajo Times.
Post tagged in
Tribal Rural Carl Slater Navajo Nation BEAD Buu Nygren Starlink

Read more

Popular Tags

Trade Groups to Host a Network Vandalism Forum on Capitol Hill FCC Broadband Breakfast to Mark America250 With Telecom150, a Series on American Telecom Broadband's Impact Navajo Nation Council Approves $244.6 million Broadband Investment BEAD Oregon Re-Awards Refused BEAD Locations NTIA FCC to Host Two-Day IP Transition Workshop Infrastructure Connected Nation Attempts to Set Guinness World Record with 25 Hour LiveStream AT&T