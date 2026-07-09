Navajo Nation Council Approves $244.6 million Broadband Investment
The plan pairs immediate Starlink service with a 1,265-mile fiber and 5G buildout.
The plan pairs immediate Starlink service with a 1,265-mile fiber and 5G buildout.
A CPUC commissioner filed an alternative decision that would still approve the deal, but impose fewer conditions
The July 15 summit will address the problems and potential solutions to copper theft and infrastructure vandalism
The company found U.S. internet speeds can cause delays in AI performance.
The trade organization is replacing it with 3 ‘ACA Connects YOU’ events in D.C.