Ookla: U.S. 5G Mobile Networks Lack AI Readiness

WASHINGTON, July 8, 2026 – As artificial intelligence becomes more prominent in today’s environment, U.S. 5G mobile networks are falling short, internet metrics and diagnostics company Ookla reports.

In a July 7 report, Ookla industry analyst Affandy Johan wrote, “The report asks whether today’s 5G mobile networks are ready for AI workloads – and finds that answer depends on metrics that have drawn far less attention than download speed.”