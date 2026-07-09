Ookla: U.S. 5G Mobile Networks Lack AI Readiness
The company found U.S. internet speeds can cause delays in AI performance.
Abby Larkin
— 1 min read
WASHINGTON, July 8, 2026 – As artificial intelligence becomes more prominent in today’s environment, U.S. 5G mobile networks are falling short, internet metrics and diagnostics company Ookla reports.
In a July 7 report, Ookla industry analyst Affandy Johan wrote, “The report asks whether today’s 5G mobile networks are ready for AI workloads – and finds that answer depends on metrics that have drawn far less attention than download speed.”
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