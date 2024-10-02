NCTA Urges Caution in SES, Intelsat Transaction

WASHINGTON, Oct. 2, 2024 - Cable operators that need satellite services to receive TV programming are concerned about SES's proposed $3.1 billion purchase of Intelsat. Their concerns involve not only video but also broadband.

NCTA, The Internet and Television Association filed comments with the Federal Communications Commission on Monday regarding the planned merger between the satellite operators. SES is based in Luxembourg and Intelsat is headquartered in McLean, Va.

The association noted in the filing that SES and Intelsat hold a majority of the C-Band spectrum in the U.S., a critical platform that enables 35 million cable customers nationwide to receive TV programming.

"As it assesses the proposed transaction, the FCC should ensure that the applicants continue to provide the same quality of service to cable providers and consumers in the C-band as SES and Intelsat have provided pre-transaction," NCTA's filing said.

NCTA also asserted the importance of the C-Band in critical areas such as telephone and internet services for remote areas.

The association specifically cited GCI in Alaska as relying “ exclusively on satellite technology for the provision of basic telephone service, medical service, and distance learning.” GCI, based in Anchorage, ended the second quarter with 158,000 broadband and 201,900 wireless subscribers.