Net Inclusion Conference: Angry Advocates Rally for Digital Equity

May 21, 2025 – Two weeks after President Donald Trump abruptly dismantled the Digital Equity Act, about 1,000 digital inclusion advocates gathered to protest, plan, and push forward.

Angela Siefer, founder and executive director of the National Digital Inclusion Alliance, spoke at the group's annual Net Inclusion conference on Wednesday, condemning the repeal as “one destructive action we are witnessing.”

She rejected Trump’s claim that the law was unconstitutional and racist, declaring: “The Digital Equity Act is not unconstitutional. It is not racist. But canceling a program that Congress legislated? Now that’s unconstitutional.”

Trump announced the cancellation of the DEA in a May 8 post to his social media platform Truth Social, writing, “I have spoken with my wonderful Secretary of Commerce, Howard Lutnick, and we agree that the Biden/Harris so-called ‘Digital Equity Act’ is totally unconstitutional.”

By May 12, at least 37 states had received grant termination notices, and officials in states like Vermont were consulting with their attorneys general to explore possible lawsuits.

“Our issue, your work, and the values we hold so dear are under attack,” she said. “It doesn’t just feel personal — it effing is personal.” The audience erupted in applause, echoing her anger and defiance.

Siefer reminded attendees of the scale and reach of NDIA, which now supports more than 2,000 affiliates across all 50 states, U.S. territories, and 41 tribal communities. What began a decade ago as a loose network of local coalitions has grown into a national movement, with 85 documented regional and state-level initiatives working to close the digital divide.

Despite the setback, Siefer encouraged advocates to channel their frustration into action. “We can be frustrated and sad while also moving forward.”

Siefer highlighted stories from the crowd. She called on a digital navigator named Chase, who helped Diane in Ohio learn how to use a grocery store app so she could order food independently. “Without that support,” Siefer said, “Diane would be left dependent on others.”

Then came Armando, who stood as Siefer shared how he taught digital skills to Isaiah – skills that helped Isaiah earn a high school equivalency and secure a job as a forklift operator.

“These are the stories that move us,” she said. “This is why we fight.”

To close her speech, Siefer led the audience in a call and response. “This is not over!” she shouted. The crowd echoed her words, and she urged them on: “This is what?”

“Not over!” they responded.