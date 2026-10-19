Nevada Shifts $52 Million Away from Broadband Projects That Couldn’t Meet Deadline

💡 ■ Amazon Leo’s Next Launch: No Earlier Than Nov. 23, 2026

■ Frontier to Pay $625,000 to Settle Data Breach Case with Connecticut AG

■ Veteran Cable Investor Steve Weed and Partners Acquire EarthLink

■ Nexstar Backs FCC’s Repeal of 39% Cap over Various Objections

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■ KeyBanc Thinks Cable One Shares Could Bounce with New Debt Deal

■ Analyst Supports Pennsylvania Plan to Lease State-Owned Property to ISPs

■ FCC Orders U.S. Carriers to Block All Traffic from Mexico IP Phone over Robocalls

■ Cal Advocates Back New Mobile Service Standards, Including ‘A Live Representative’

■ Democratic Senator from Loudoun County, Virginia, Pushes Three-Year Statewide Ban on New Data Centers

Budget: Nevada has pulled back a major slice of its rural broadband funding. State officials redirected $52 million in pandemic relief dollars after determining a contractor could not finish planned broadband connections in Pahrump before a year‑end federal deadline. All relief funds must be spent by Dec. 31, 2026, and the broadband money could not be used in time. The withdrawn funds represent more than a quarter of the $200 million originally set aside for Nevada’s rural broadband deployment and will now support mental health care in jails, food‑insecurity programs, and multifamily housing efforts, The Nevada Independent reported on Oct. 16. “This was a decision that was a challenging decision to make,” said Britta Appel, the director of the Governor’s Office of Science, Information and Technology (OSIT), the agency overseeing the broadband projects. “It was really based on the totality of the circumstances.” (More after paywall)