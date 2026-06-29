Data Center

New Florida Data Center Law Takes Effect July 1

The law will require data centers to cover full energy costs and give communities more control over data center development.

Abby Larkin

Abby Larkin

2 min read
New Florida Data Center Law Takes Effect July 1
Photo of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, R, speaking at a news conference on Jan. 26, 2023, in Miami by Marta Lavandier/AP.

WASHINGTON, June 29, 2026 – A new law in Florida, soon taking effect, will ensure data centers cover costs and give local governments a say in the technology. 

Florida legislation SB 484 was signed by DeSantis last month and will take effect on July 1.

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