New Mexico Signs First Federal BEAD Broadband Agreement

Oct. 22, 2026 - New Mexico has signed its first broadband agreement under a major federal funding program.

Nearly 4,000 homes, businesses and community institutions in northern New Mexico are set to receive broadband connections after the state signed its first grant agreement under the federal Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) program.

The state Office of Broadband Access and Expansion (OBAE) announced that Kit Carson Electric Cooperative has become the first provider to sign a BEAD agreement with New Mexico.

The cooperative received a $26.9 million grant to build fiber infrastructure in Colfax, Rio Arriba, Sandoval, Santa Fe and Taos counties, and Kit Carson will provide more than $12 million in matching funds.

The project will connect 3,935 locations, including 1,970 unserved locations, 1,965 underserved locations and 31 community anchor institutions. Those institutions include fire departments, libraries, medical centers, schools and government agencies.

OBAE Director Jeff Lopez called the agreement a breakthrough in the state’s years-long effort to use BEAD funding to reach full connectivity.

“This is a huge breakthrough in our years-long quest to use BEAD funding to steer New Mexico toward 100% connectivity,” Lopez said. “Hundreds of millions of dollars are being invested in our state to ensure every New Mexico family receives high-speed, safe and secure broadband.”

Construction cannot begin immediately. Before work starts, Kit Carson must complete environmental reviews, permitting, Tribal and historic certifications, and site preparations. The cooperative will also engage with communities to raise awareness and encourage adoption once service is available. OBAE will monitor the deployment, which is expected to be finished in 2030.

Kit Carson’s project is the first of 19 BEAD projects awarded to 15 providers across New Mexico. The state previously awarded 31 projects to connect more than 42,500 locations, though 11 awards to one recipient were rescinded and another applicant withdrew one application. OBAE is following BEAD rules to select new awardees for those locations.

New Mexico’s BEAD projects will use fiber, fixed wireless and Low-Earth-Orbit satellite technologies. They are planned in 32 of the state’s 33 counties. BEAD is the state’s largest broadband funding source, with the National Telecommunications and Information Administration allocating $675 million to New Mexico in 2023 and approving $382 million for infrastructure projects in January 2026.

The signed agreement marks a major step toward beginning construction and expanding high-speed internet access across northern New Mexico.