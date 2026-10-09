New Mexico

New Mexico Rapidly Accelerates Broadband Access

New Mexico has achieved 91% broadband connectivity as of 2026

Corryn D'Attaray

Corryn D'Attaray

2 min read
New Mexico Rapidly Accelerates Broadband Access
Photo of fiber installation in a residential neighborhood in New Mexico, from the City of Albuquerque website

WASHINGTON, Oct. 9, 2026 — New Mexico has sharply expanded broadband access, according to a new state report.

“Nearly 91% of New Mexico now has access to high‑speed internet, and more than 120,000 more homes and business have been connected since 2022,” the Office of Broadband Access and Expansion wrote in its annual Data Collection Report to the Legislature, released Oct. 1. The report said 94% of the state will have broadband access by the end of 2026.

CTA Image

Sign up for Broadband and AI in the Next Congress on Dec 1!

Early Bird Registration Until Oct. 16!
Post tagged in
New Mexico Washington October Office of Broadband Access and Expansion January BEAD Native Americans The Connect New Mexico Act April New Mexico Permit Finder Tool Department of Workforce Solutions TechUp! Statewide Education Network Affordable Connectivity Plan The Low-Income Telecommunications Assistance Program Jeff Lopez

Read more

Popular Tags

FCC Proposes More Than $10 Million in Lifeline Fines FCC Broadband Breakfast Course Traces 150 Years of American Telecommunications Broadband's Impact New Mexico Rapidly Accelerates Broadband Access BEAD BEAD Projects Likely to Generate Millions of 811 Tickets, Researchers Say NTIA AT&T Forms New Fiber Joint Venture with Gigapower, Lumen Assets AT&T AT&T Forms New Fiber Joint Venture with Gigapower, Lumen Assets Infrastructure