New Mexico Rapidly Accelerates Broadband Access

WASHINGTON, Oct. 9, 2026 — New Mexico has sharply expanded broadband access, according to a new state report.

“Nearly 91% of New Mexico now has access to high‑speed internet, and more than 120,000 more homes and business have been connected since 2022,” the Office of Broadband Access and Expansion wrote in its annual Data Collection Report to the Legislature, released Oct. 1. The report said 94% of the state will have broadband access by the end of 2026.