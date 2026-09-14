AI

New Warnings About the Risks of AI to Humanity Revive a Long-Running Debate

AI models could escape human control and threaten humanity.

Associated Press

Associated Press

5 min read
New Warnings About the Risks of AI to Humanity Revive a Long-Running Debate
Photo of a man receiving a box of chocolate powder drink from a robot during a demonstration of AI-based robotics in Europe at the European Parliament in Brussels on Sept. 2, 2026, by Virginia Mayo/AP

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 14, 2026 (AP) — New warnings from within the artificial intelligence industry have revived a long-running debate over whether advanced AI could escape human control and ultimately threaten humanity’s survival, and whether the companies developing the technology are doing enough to prevent such a scenario.

The CEO of Anthropic, the San Francisco company behind Claude, said he thought the industry needed to reduce the speed of its work, cautioning Saturday that a swarm of AI agents might be able to take over the internet in six months to a year unless companies devoted more time to putting safeguards in place.

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