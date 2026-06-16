Digital Inclusion

New York Bill Mandating Internet in Shelters Awaits Hochul’s Signature

The legislation would require temporary housing shelters in New York to provide Gigabit speed internet service.

Abby Larkin

Abby Larkin

2 min read
New York Bill Mandating Internet in Shelters Awaits Hochul’s Signature
Photo of New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) speaking at a rally for New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani in New York on Oct. 26, 2025, by Heather Khalifa/AP.

June 16, 2026 – Temporary housing shelters across New York may soon gain access to high-speed internet under a newly passed bill awaiting Gov. Kathy Hochul’s (D) signature.

The proposed legislation, passed by the state legislature on June 5, would require every homeless shelter to have Wi-Fi available in common and private areas, and require shelters to provide internet with upload and download speeds of at least 1 Gigabit per second (Gbps).

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