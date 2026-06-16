New York Bill Mandating Internet in Shelters Awaits Hochul’s Signature

June 16, 2026 – Temporary housing shelters across New York may soon gain access to high-speed internet under a newly passed bill awaiting Gov. Kathy Hochul’s (D) signature.

The proposed legislation , passed by the state legislature on June 5, would require every homeless shelter to have Wi-Fi available in common and private areas, and require shelters to provide internet with upload and download speeds of at least 1 Gigabit per second (Gbps).