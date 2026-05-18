Charter, Cox Helping Pay for Free Internet in New York Homeless Shelters

of New York Public Service Commission Chair and CEO Rory Christian, by Tim Raab.

This is part of the state's $1 billion plan to build accessible internet access in New York.

WASHINGTON, May 18, 2026 — Charter Communications and Cox Enterprises are helping finance expanded internet access for homeless shelters across New York through conditions tied to their pending $34.5 billion merger agreement.

The New York State Public Service Commission said $3 million in in-kind investment supporting broadband deployment in homeless shelters was secured during the commission’s review of Charter’s proposed acquisition of Cox, which the PSC approved in March. The transaction still requires approval from the California Public Utilities Commission before it can officially close.

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The funding forms part of a broader $20 million initiative announced by the state last week to expand free high-speed internet access in homeless shelters statewide.

Under the plan, Empire State Development will provide $17 million through New York’s ConnectALL initiative, while the remaining $3 million will come from NYPSC-backed commitments connected to the Charter-Cox merger review.

“The PSC is proud to facilitate funding secured through the Commission’s review of the transaction between Charter Communications . and Cox Enterprises,” Rory Christian, New York Public Service Chief Executive Officer and Chairman, said in a statement. He said the investment would help expand infrastructure supporting essential services and represent “meaningful progress toward closing the digital divide.”

The initiative aims to bring reliable broadband connectivity to residents living in temporary housing, as state officials argue internet access has become increasingly necessary for applying for jobs and housing, accessing healthcare and social services, completing schoolwork, and staying connected with family and support networks.

Empire State Development’s ConnectALL Office will oversee the program in coordination with the Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance.

The shelter broadband project also expands New York’s broader ConnectALL initiative, a statewide program investing more than $1 billion into broadband infrastructure, affordability programs and digital equity projects designed to increase access in underserved communities.

Gov. Kathy Hochul, D-NY., has repeatedly framed broadband expansion as essential infrastructure for economic opportunity and education throughout the state.

Supporters of the initiative say unhoused residents are among the populations most affected by the digital divide as more public services and employment systems move online.

State Sen. Kristen Gonzalez, D-59th., called the funding “a monumental step toward digital equity in New York,” saying reliable internet access is critical for unhoused New Yorkers navigating an increasingly digital economy.