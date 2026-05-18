NextEra to Buy Dominion in $67 Billion AI Power Play

WASHINGTON, May 18, 2026 - A $67 billion utility merger would unite the company powering North Virginia’s data center corridor with one of the nation's leading energy developers.

NextEra Energy said Monday it would acquire Dominion Energy in an all-stock transaction that would create the world's largest regulated electric utility.

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