Data Center

NextEra to Buy Dominion in $67 Billion AI Power Play

The new company would have a $249 billion market cap, ranking third in U.S. energy sector

Georgina Mackie

Georgina Mackie

2 min read
NextEra to Buy Dominion in $67 Billion AI Power Play
Photo: NextEra CEO John Ketchum

WASHINGTON, May 18, 2026 - A $67 billion utility merger would unite the company powering North Virginia’s data center corridor with one of the nation's leading energy developers.

NextEra Energy said Monday it would acquire Dominion Energy in an all-stock transaction that would create the world's largest regulated electric utility.

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Data Center Artifical Intelligence NextEra Energy Northern Virginia Dominion Energy Exxon Mobil Chevron New York Stock Exchange Robert Blue

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