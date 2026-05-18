NextEra to Buy Dominion in $67 Billion AI Power Play
The new company would have a $249 billion market cap, ranking third in U.S. energy sector
Georgina Mackie
— 2 min read
WASHINGTON, May 18, 2026 - A $67 billion utility merger would unite the company powering North Virginia’s data center corridor with one of the nation's leading energy developers.
NextEra Energy said Monday it would acquire Dominion Energy in an all-stock transaction that would create the world's largest regulated electric utility.
FREE Members of Broadband Breakfast may access the first two paragraphs of all news stories. But to get full coverage, we invite you to become a PAID Breakfast Club Member.
Free Members during Pro Hours (7 a.m. - 6 p.m. ET, Mon.-Fri.)
- First two paragraphs of each article
- Unlimited Expert Opinions
Free Members outside Pro Hours (before 7 a.m. or after 6 p.m. ET)
- Up to 5 news articles/month
- Unlimited Expert Opinions
Paid Members ANYTIME
- Unlimited News Articles, including in Alerts
- Exclusive Charts and Data
- Special Paid Member spaces in CHAT.BroadbandBreakfast.com
- Videos from Broadband Breakfast in-person and LiveOnline archives