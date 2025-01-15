New York to Launch Statewide Public Middle-Mile Network

WASHINGTON, Jan. 15, 2025 – New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced plans Tuesday to launch a statewide public broadband network aimed at expanding high-speed internet access and improving mobile connectivity across the state.

The Excelsior Broadband Network’s first major component will be a fiber line running the full 426-mile length of the New York Thruway, connecting New York City to Buffalo.

This backbone infrastructure, stemming from the 2025 State of the State proposal, will serve as a middle-mile connection, linking public broadband assets across rural and urban communities in the state.

The initiative builds on sustained investment in public broadband investment in New York. The ConnectALL Municipal Infrastructure Program, launched in January 2024 with $228 million from the Capital Projects Fund, has so far doled out more than $214 million to connect more than 87,000 homes and businesses to open-access, publicly controlled broadband projects. In November 2024 , the state allocated an additional $140 million for open-access broadband infrastructure, targeting over 60,000 homes and businesses.

The initiative announced Tuesday also includes the Mobile Service Connectivity Initiative, which aims to improve mobile connectivity across New York state, addressing long-standing gaps in reliable cell service.

While Hochul did not mention the Excelsior Broadband Network directly in her State of the State address , her broader remarks emphasized the importance of dependable infrastructure, affordability, and innovation.

Gigi Sohn, executive director of the American Association for Public Broadband, praised the announcement in a statement , calling it "a significant win” for New Yorkers and a model for community-owned networks nationwide.

“New York is at the vanguard of ensuring that local communities are connected to everything that broadband enables,” Sohn emphasized.

