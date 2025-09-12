Newsom Sent Bill Allowing California Renters to Opt Out of Bulk Billing Internet Plans

💡 ▪️CTA Bashes NAB In Front of Trusty▪️FTC Studying Creepy AI Chatbots▪️Levin: NTIA Wants to Keep BEAD Surplus▪️Cruz Bows New AI Plan ▪️Starlink to FCC: Where's the Love?▪️Camera Roll: NRB’s New D.C. HQ

Bulk Billing: The California legislature has passed legislation that would give renters new rights over Internet service charges tied to their leases starting in 2026. Under the measure (Assembly Bill 1414), landlords would be required to let tenants opt out of paying for Internet subscriptions arranged through bulk-billing agreements with third-party providers. The rule would apply to wired, cellular, or satellite services offered in connection with a lease for residential properties. The bill also included anti-retaliation protections, barring landlords from punishing tenants who exercised their right to decline bundled Internet service. If a landlord failed to comply, tenants would be allowed to deduct the cost of the unwanted subscription from their rent. The measure would not prohibit landlords from offering bulk-billing arrangements but would ensure tenants had a choice. If signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom (D), the law would take effect Jan. 1, 2026, and could reshape how broadband services are packaged and billed in rental housing across the state. (More after paywall.)