Nick Jeffery Ready to Resume His ‘Fiber-Powered’ Career as Charter’s New COO
In a LinkedIn post outlining his priorities as No. 2 to CEO Chris Winfrey, Jeffery set a high bar for himself and the company: ‘The Great Cable Comeback starts here’
In a LinkedIn post outlining his priorities as No. 2 to CEO Chris Winfrey, Jeffery set a high bar for himself and the company: ‘The Great Cable Comeback starts here’
Although both the Trump administration and Congress are pursuing new options, victims still have little recourse.
The company is still aiming for 2 million fiber passings by the end of 2027
Objects left on utility poles can be dangerous for crews working to maintain power systems
The measure comes amid growing scrutiny of how California regulates utilities and protects consumers
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