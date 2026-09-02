Nick Jeffery Ready to Resume His ‘Fiber-Powered’ Career as Charter’s New COO

💡 ■ As the Polls Predicted, Markey Cruises to Victory over Moulton in Massachusetts

■ SHLB Chief Reacts to O’Rielly’s Concerns about the $2.4 Billion E-Rate

■ EchoStar Wants the FCC to Lift Ban on Accessing the $2.4 Billion Trust

■ Speaker Johnson Wants to Stop DSA from Packing SCOTUS

■ X Post of the Day: NTIA’s Arielle Roth Visits Alaska above the Arctic Circle

■ Sen. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), in An Apparent First, Says: ‘I Am in Strong Agreement with the President’

■ Power Group: Some Pole Attachments Threaten Linemen Safety

■ GCI Funds Nine Groups Fighting Suicide in Alaska

■ People: Grace Whaley Leaving NAB for New Opportunity

COO: Can Policyband say this without getting sued? Nick Jeffery, sidelined from the workforce since January, is ready to resume his fiber-powered communications career. As Charter Communications’ new Chief Operating Officer, Jeffery marked his first day on the job with a Sept. 1 LinkedIn post outlining his priorities for the company. Jeffery, whose appointment was announced by CEO Chris Winfrey in February and who has evidently been idle since then, said he was drawn to Charter’s “scale of opportunity” and plans to sharpen the company’s focus on customer experience, improve its go‑to‑market strategy, and strengthen day‑to‑day operations. Jeffery, former CEO of Frontier Communications, said he looked forward to working closely with his Charter colleagues and declared, “The Great Cable Comeback starts here.” (More after paywall)

Charter Chief Operating Officer Nick Jeffery