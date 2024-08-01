North Dakota Announces August 29 Broadband Conference

North Dakota's BroadbaND 2024 is expected to have three panels and 19 speakers.

August 1, 2024 – The North Dakota broadband office has announced a statewide broadband conference set to take place on Thursday, August 29 , at Bismarck State College from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT.

The conference is scheduled to have 19 speakers talking about advanced broadband adoption through federal programs and funding. Speakers include Michael Romano, Harrison Phelan, Hon. Glenn Bosch, Hon. Kyle Davison, Robyn Madison, Mason Sisk, Carissa Swenson.

There will be three panels, one on legislation and policies at 11 a.m., one on technology and strategy at 1 p.m., and one on the “digital opportunity community of practice” at 2:45 p.m.

Registration is free but limited and early registration is encouraged.

An analysis conducted on the Federal Communications Commission broadband coverage data to find which states complained about internet services the most , found that North Dakota had the best internet satisfaction in the country. Complaints were collected , separated by type of complaint, and divided by the total number of broadband serviceable locations in each state. States were then ranked by total internet complaints per 100,000 locations.

For questions about registrations, please email bsc.training@bismarckstate.edu or 701-224-5600.