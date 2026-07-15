North Dakota Senator Thanks the State for its Connectivity Efforts

WASHINGTON, July 15, 2026 – Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., is praising North Dakota’s broadband internet service providers for working to connect communities to high-speed internet, becoming national leaders in broadband expansion.

Currently, an estimated 95 percent of North Dakota households, including 80 percent of farms, have access to broadband speeds of 100 Megabits per second (Mbps). Nearly 70 percent of the state has access to gigabit-speed fiber service, putting North Dakota on a path to become the first state with universal broadband coverage.