NTCA Asks NTIA for BEAD ISP Receipts

WASHINGTON, May 21, 2026 — NTCA – The Rural Broadband Association is asking Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment funding recipients to show their receipts.

In a May 19 letter to National Telecommunications and Information Administration Director Arielle Roth, NTCA CEO Michael Romano asked the agency to direct BEAD subgrantees to publish their performance testing results on NTIA’s website.

“Public release of this performance testing data will enable American taxpayers, policymakers, and other stakeholders to assess which consumers and regions of the country are in fact receiving the benefit of the bargain from the BEAD program in terms of robust and reliable service delivery,” Romano said.