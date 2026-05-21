BEAD

NTCA Asks NTIA for BEAD ISP Receipts

The broadband trade association wants greater transparency for BEAD buildouts.

Lincoln Patience

Lincoln Patience

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NTCA Asks NTIA for BEAD ISP Receipts
Photo of NTIA Administrator Arielle Roth speaking at a Broadband Breakfast fireside chat in March 2026.

WASHINGTON, May 21, 2026 — NTCA – The Rural Broadband Association is asking Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment funding recipients to show their receipts.

In a May 19 letter to National Telecommunications and Information Administration Director Arielle Roth, NTCA CEO Michael Romano asked the agency to direct BEAD subgrantees to publish their performance testing results on NTIA’s website. 

“Public release of this performance testing data will enable American taxpayers, policymakers, and other stakeholders to assess which consumers and regions of the country are in fact receiving the benefit of the bargain from the BEAD program in terms of robust and reliable service delivery,” Romano said.

The information, he said, should include each network’s download and upload speeds, latency, and service availability. Providers are already required to submit this data in their semi-annual BEAD reports, which are submitted through NTIA to the Inspector General’s Office for the U.S. Department of Commerce.

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BEAD NTCA–The Rural Broadband Association National Telecommunications and Information Administration Arielle Roth Michael Romano Department of Commerce

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