Broadband Breakfast on March 18, 2026 – BEAD Implementation Summit: Arielle Roth Fireside Chat

Assistant Secretary of Commerce Arielle Roth sits down for a Fireside Chat with Broadband Breakfast CEO Drew Clark to discuss the state of implementing the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program. Roth and Clark will review all major aspects of the BEAD program, which is under the direction of Roth at the National Telecommunications and Information Administration. Registration necessary to attend the entire conference (12 Noon ET - 5 p.m. ET) in person, or live online.

Panelists

Arielle Roth , Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Communications and Information and Administrator, National Telecommunications and Information Administration

, Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Communications and Information and Administrator, National Telecommunications and Information Administration Drew Clark (moderator), CEO and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast

Arielle Roth was sworn in as Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Communications and Information on July 30, 2025. In this role, she serves as Administrator of the National Telecommunications and Information Administration, the Executive Branch agency principally responsible for advising the President on communications, broadband, and internet policy. Prior to joining NTIA, Roth spent nearly a decade shaping federal communications and broadband policy, holding senior roles on Capitol Hill and at the Federal Communications Commission. She most recently served as Policy Director for Telecommunications on the U.S. Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation under Chairman Ted Cruz, R-Tex, and previously as Legislative Counsel to former Senator Roy Blunt, R-Mo.

Breakfast Media LLC CEO Drew Clark has led the Broadband Breakfast community since 2008. An early proponent of better broadband, better lives, he initially founded the Broadband Census crowdsourcing tool to collect and verify broadband data left unpublished by the Federal Communications Commission. As CEO and Publisher, Clark presides over the leading media community advocating for higher-capacity internet everywhere through topical, timely and intelligent coverage. Clark also served as head of the Partnership for a Connected Illinois, a state broadband initiative.