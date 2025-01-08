NTIA Announces a Fraction of Digital Equity Grant Awards

WASHINGTON, Jan. 7, 2025 – The National Telecommunications and Information Administration announced Monday that it planned to award $254 million in digital inclusion grant funding , although the announcements were only for a small fraction of the program's funding.

Under the Digital Equity Competitive Grant Program, a part of the bipartisan infrastructure law of November 2021, up to $1.25 billion was allocated to the program.

The awards are being “announced on a rolling basis,” said an NTIA spokesperson, adding that the Notice of Funding Availability commits the department to awarding $900 million for the program.