NTIA Approves $12 Million in Digital Equity Funds for Minnesota

WASHINGTON, Oct. 30, 2024 - Officials in the Commerce Department announced Wednesday that the state of Minnesota was approved to access more than $12 million in funding to kick off its digital equity programs .

The state’s digital equity program funding came from the federally funded $1.44 billion State Digital Equity Capacity Grant Program . The award was announced by Commerce's National Telecommunications and Information Administration within the U.S. Commerce Department.

Funding for the grant program came from the Biden administration’s 2021 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

Minnesota’s digital equity programs are aimed at providing technology and skills to residents to make the internet more accessible and easily navigated.