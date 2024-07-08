NTIA Approves Indiana's BEAD Plan, Opening Door for Spending $868 Million

July 8, 2024 – The state of Indiana on Monday was granted approval to spend $868 million in federal money to fund broadband deployment projects in areas currently deemed unserved and underserved in an effort to close the digital divide for good.

The announcement of the approval of Indiana's initial proposal was made by the U.S. Commerce Department’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration, which is supervising the $42.45 billion Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program.

“Today, Indiana can move their Internet for All efforts from planning to action,” said NTIA Administrator Alan Davidson. "I congratulate the Indiana Broadband Office for developing a strong proposal for how they will connect all of their residents to high-speed internet service.”

The funding will ensure "internet for all" in the state through the deployment of high-speed internet networks. Once deployments have been completed, any remaining funds can be allocated for high-speed internet adoption, training, workforce development, and other eligible uses.

Congress established the BEAD within the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021. The goal was to connect all Americans with affordable and reliable high-speed internet service.

"Congratulations to the team in Indiana. We look forward to working with you to ensure everyone in the state is connected," Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said in a statement.

Republican Indiana Gov. Eric J. Holcomb issued a statement stressing the importance of broadband availability throughout the Hoosier state.

“The BEAD program, in conjunction with our state and local programming, will continue to provide those needed connections to our still underserved areas,” Holcomb said.