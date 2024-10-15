NTIA Approves Initial BEAD Proposals for Alaska, Ohio

WASHINGTON, Oct. 15, 2024 - The federal government’s effort to connect every American to broadband internet took another step last week with the approval of two more initial proposals for broadband deployment funding .

The two states, Alaska and Ohio, had their initial proposals approved Friday under the Biden Administration’s $42.45 billion Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program. The proposals are designed to expand access to reliable and affordable broadband internet.

Under a previous decision by NTIA , Alaska is slated to receive about $1 billion, while Ohio is due to receive just over $793.6 million.

The National Telecommunications and Information Administration’s Friday approval meant that 53 of the 56 BEAD-eligible entities could begin their subgrantee selection processes .

“To truly give everyone the opportunity to live up to their God-given potential, we must bridge the digital divide ,” said Ohio Governor Mike DeWine (R). “[The] approval from NTIA will go far to help us reach our goal.”

One year from the approval of the state’s initial proposals, it will be required to submit final proposals to NTIA in order to begin receiving funding.