NTIA Awards $100 Million to Seven States for Advanced Digital Equity Plans

WASHINGTON, Nov. 22, 2024 – Seven U.S. states may now access over $100 million in federal funding to implement state-specific digital equity plans.

The funding, allocated under the $2.75 billion Digital Equity Act, was approved by the Commerce Department’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration on Thursday. Each of the seven states – Nebraska, New Hampshire, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming – will use its funding to address specific digital equity challenges and implement tailored programs.

“Thanks to President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the Department of Commerce is providing . . . all residents with the tools and skills to take advantage of quality, affordable high-speed Internet – whether it’s for work, education, health care, or any other essential service,” Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said in a statement .

The seven states’ plans awarded Thursday emphasized device access. South Carolina and New Hampshire, with $4.9 million and $12.8 million, respectively, will establish device recycling and refurbishment programs to make devices available to underserved populations.

Another priority was digital skills training and literacy. These programs target equipping individuals with the knowledge and confidence to navigate online tools safely and effectively. South Dakota, with $5 million, will create digital centers offering computer classes and digital literacy certifications; Oregon, with $9.9 million, will embed online safety and cybersecurity training into its digital skills programs.

Broadband affordability and adoption stood out as key goals. Nebraska, with $6.5 million, will work to increase the number of affordable broadband plans available; Wyoming, with $5.2 million, will promote awareness of low-cost broadband service options, as will Oregon and South Carolina.

Meanwhile, other states will leverage subgrant programs to distribute funding strategically. South Carolina will use its $12.8 million allocation to award mini-grants of up to $50,000 annually in every county, while Texas, with $55.6 million, plans to establish a Digital Opportunity Grant Program awarding subgrants for local digital equity projects.