NTIA Awards Idaho $6.3 Million for Digital Inclusion Efforts

Oct. 17, 2024 - Federal regulators took another step on Wednesday toward connecting every American with equitable access to broadband internet.

The National Telecommunications and Information Administration, the federal regulatory body responsible for advising the president on telecommunications and information policy, awarded more than $6.3 million in funding to Idaho to implement its digital inclusion efforts.

The funding would flow to Idaho’s Digital Equity Plan, which would provide cybersecurity and digital skills training along with device subsidies for libraries and other members of the public.

“For the first time, every state in the nation has a digital equity plan in place to promote widespread adoption of high-speed Internet services,” said NTIA Administrator Alan Davidson. “Idaho can now put its digital equity plan into action.”