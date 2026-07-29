Tribal

NTIA Extends Tribal Broadband Grant Deadlines Following Chickasaw Nation Visit

The agency announced a 60-day extension to align with BEAD and other funding.

Jericho Casper

Jericho Casper

3 min read
NTIA Extends Tribal Broadband Grant Deadlines Following Chickasaw Nation Visit
Photo of NTIA Administrator Arielle Roth, with NTIA Chief of Staff Brooke Donilon, in the Chickasaw Nation near Ada, Oklahoma, on July 28, 2026, from X.

WASHINGTON, July 29, 2026 – The National Telecommunications and Information Administration is giving Tribal broadband applicants two more months to submit proposals.

NTIA Administrator Arielle Roth announced Tuesday the agency will push back the application deadline for the Tribal Broadband Connectivity Program and its Native Entities Grant Program by 60 days, from Sept. 17, 2026, to Nov. 17, 2026.

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Tribal BEAD NTIA Chickasaw Nation Tom Cole House Appropriations Committee Arielle Roth TBCP Digital Equity Act

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