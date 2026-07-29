NTIA Extends Tribal Broadband Grant Deadlines Following Chickasaw Nation Visit
The agency announced a 60-day extension to align with BEAD and other funding.
Jericho Casper
— 3 min read
WASHINGTON, July 29, 2026 – The National Telecommunications and Information Administration is giving Tribal broadband applicants two more months to submit proposals.
NTIA Administrator Arielle Roth announced Tuesday the agency will push back the application deadline for the Tribal Broadband Connectivity Program and its Native Entities Grant Program by 60 days, from Sept. 17, 2026, to Nov. 17, 2026.