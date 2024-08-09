NTIA Receives $3B Wireless Innovation Fund Requests

August 1, 2024 – The National Telecommunications and Information Administration announced August 1 that it received 227 applications for the second round of its Wireless Innovation Fund, which sought nearly $3 billion to support advancements in wireless equipment.

The Wireless Innovation Fund, a 10-year grant program, provides up to $420 million to enhance and commercialize open radio units, critical components of cellular networks that transmit and receive signals. The initiative, funded by the CHIPS and Science Act of 2022, aims to strengthen the United State’s wireless supply chain as well as that of its global allies, rather than vendors from nations that threaten our national security.

A key goal of the initiative is to accelerate the development of open radio units to the point where they meet the needs of wireless carriers and are ready for commercial trials.

NTIA Administrator Alan Davidson stated that increasing the availability of open radio units “will build momentum toward greater adoption of open and interoperable networks. The interest in this round of funding will lead to a stronger wireless supply chain for the U.S. and our allies.”

NTIA plans to review applications and begin awarding funds later this year. Applications for this round of funding were due July 17. The agency announced the $420 million funding round in May.