NYU Researcher: Data Centers Must Offer More to Local Communities
Data center developers face growing pressure to deliver local benefits
Data center developers face growing pressure to deliver local benefits
Rocket Lab and Iridium countered that concerns are unrelated to the $8 billion acquisition
East Central Energy is aiming to eventually serve 25,000 locations
Current users of the bands being considered said the agency should take care to avoid interference
As satellite services and drones intensify competition for spectrum, AI-driven monitoring and sharing could help