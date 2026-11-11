Data Center

NYU Researcher: Data Centers Must Offer More to Local Communities

Data center developers face growing pressure to deliver local benefits

Kate Keith

Kate Keith

3 min read
NYU Researcher: Data Centers Must Offer More to Local Communities
Photo of Scott Brennan, director of NYU’s Center on Technology Policy

WASHINGTON, Nov. 11, 2026 — Data center developers must do more than minimize environmental and economic harms if they want to gain public support for new construction, according to a researcher at New York University.

Scott Brennan, director of NYU’s Center on Technology Policy, said data centers should become more active contributors to the communities where they operate, including by paying property taxes, investing in local infrastructure and supporting workforce development.

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