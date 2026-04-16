Data Centers Economic Benefits Are Overstated, Advocates Say

April 16, 2026 – Data center developers are overselling their economic benefits to local communities, according to advocates.

Citing Prince George's County's $6 million annual revenue, Brandon Forester, senior campaign lead at MediaJustice, argued developers tend to “overstate benefits,” with the tax revenue generated often reduced by incentives.

“They typically give tax breaks on the most profitable parts of the data center, especially the expensive GPUs,” Forester said.